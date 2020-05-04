Sterling "Bookie" Smith, Jr. departed this life on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center, Baton Rouge, LA. He was 42, a native and resident of Napoleonville, LA. Graveside service will be held on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at Shekinah Glory Christian Fellowship Church Cemetery at 10:00am. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA (985) 369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Advocate from May 4 to May 7, 2020.