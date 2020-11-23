1/1
Sterling Wayne Boswell
Sterling Wayne Boswell (aka Sam, Mack, Louisiana Grouch, H.D. Willie) died at his home in Zachary on November 20, 2020 at the age of 93. He served the US Navy in the Pacific Theatre during WWII, had a long career in the poultry industry, was a purchaser at Associated Grocers, owned and operated Lynndale Supermarket in Brusly and practiced as a Notary Public at Apple Notary until his retirement at the age of 87. He is survived by a daughter Kathleen Parker (Frank) of Zachary,a son Barry Boswell (Lyn) of Williamson, Arizona, grandchildren Marc Powers, Angie Parker Rhyne, Christopher Boswell, Dustin Boswell, Haley Kalil and Sarah Boswell. He is pre deceased by wife, Margie Doggett Boswell, daughter, Sheila Jean Boswell, granddaughters, Melynda Ann Powers and Mandy Cara Boswell Sledge. He donated his body to Tulane Medical School in New Orleans and resisted supervision to the end. Many thanks to Audubon Hospice and Charlet Funeral home for their compassionate care.

Published in The Advocate from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. Zachary, LA - Zachary
4230 High Street
Zachary, LA 70791
225-654-4480
