Steve "Papo" Magnolia, a lifelong resident of Baton Rouge, passed from this life on Friday, May 1, 2020 to his heavenly home to be reunited with his loving wife of 68 years, Hazel. Papo was 92, or, if you asked him, 26. His "nothin' to it" spirit, youthful laughter, big smile, and even bigger stories will be dearly missed by all who were fortunate enough to know him. Papo was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend. He enjoyed fishing, crawfishing, flying radio controlled planes, and cheering his Tigers to victory. Born on October 11, 1927, Steve served in the United States Air Force, was a member of Pipefitters Local 198 for over 50 years, and was a faithful member of Trinity Lutheran Church for decades. He is survived by his children, Sue and husband, Mike Hicks and Randy Magnolia and wife, Rhonda; grandchildren, Brent Hicks and wife Willa LeBlanc; Brad Hicks; Renee and husband Tommy LeBlanc; great-grandchildren, Michael and Lauren Hicks; Clay and Kate LeBlanc; Jed Smith, and countless friends, including Catherine "C.C." McCaig and Ronnie Greenwood. He was preceded in death by his parents, Sam and Mary Magnolia; his devoted wife of 68 years, Hazel; sisters, Catherine White, Rose Branstetter and Frances Diez; and brother, Joe Magnolia. The family will hold a private service in celebration of Steve's life with an interment following at Greenoaks Memorial Park. Family and friends are invited to visit www.greenokasfunerals.com to sign an online guest book.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from May 4 to May 6, 2020.