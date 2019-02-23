Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rev. Dr. Steve Alden Martin. View Sign

The Rev. Dr. Steve Alden Martin, passed away Thursday, February 21st at his home. He was born on January 25, 1937 in Rock Hill, SC, the younger of two sons born to Lois Long and John Henry Martin. He is survived by his wife Hervey Doughton Martin; daughters Jean Martin Johnson of Charlottesville, VA, son-in-law Nick Johnson; Katie Martin of Winston Salem, son-in-law John Salisbury; grandchildren Hervey Ann and Alden Salisbury and Annie Richardson of Charlottesville, VA and grandchildren Gracie, Mia and Drew Bostic; among a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, family members and friends to which he was devoted. He is preceded in death by his parents, brother Gene Edward Martin, sister-in-law Eve Martin of Columbia, SC and his niece Allison Martin. He was educated at Winthrop Training School in Rock Hill, SC, Rhodes College (Southwestern at Memphis), Union Theological Seminary in Richmond, VA, and Louisiana State University, where he earned a Ph.D. He served Newcut and Grace Presbyterian Churches in Lancaster, SC and First Presbyterian Church in Hammond, LA in the 60s. He also served as Head of Governmental Service at LSU before his work at Union Theological Seminary where he served as VP and Professor of Church and Society. He then formed his own consulting firm in 1979, moving to Winston Salem in 1981, where he based his business which came to be known as Martin Frankel Associates, until its closing in 2014. He served on the board of the Presbyterian Church Foundation and as its Chairman, as well as serving on the board of the Winston Salem State University Foundation. Steve, also known as Sam, was guided by many people and provided a way to education that might not have otherwise been available to him, as was his father. Sam remained dedicated to the education of young people throughout his life. He established an endowment at Winston Salem State University in his father's name and has supported the Girls Leadership Academy of Wilmington, NC and the advancement of a Girls Leadership Academy here in Winston Salem. A memorial service will be held on Saturday March 2, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Parkway Presbyterian Church, 1000 Yorkshire Road, 27106, with a reception to follow in the Fellowship Hall. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: John Henry Martin Endowed Scholarship Fund at WSSU, ( www.wssu.edu/donate ) enter Fund Name under area of interest: John Henry Martin Endowed Scholarship Fund and Girls Leadership Academy, ( www.glowgift.net ), Note in Honor of Steve A Martin. Online condolences may be sent to www.salemfh.com. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 23 to Mar. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

