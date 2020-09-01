1/1
Steve Anthony Campo Sr.
1937 - 2020
Steve Anthony Campo, Sr, 83, was born on June 11, 1937 in Amite, Louisiana and passed away on August 27, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. He was a loving but stern father, a band director, a guidance counselor, an avid LSU baseball fan, and a fisherman extraordinaire. Most of all, Steve loved his wife, Gwendolyn Pine, with his whole heart, body, and soul. He is survived by her, as well as his daughters, Antionette Campo Bellah and Daphne Pellecchia Hartzog; sons, Steve Anthony Campo, Jr, Christopher Campo, Paul Joseph Campo, Alfred Tony Campo; Grandchildren: Chelsea Campo, Kirstin Campo, Luke Campo, Katy Tucker, Seth Campo, Jacob Campo, Zach Campo, Crystal Bias, Nichole Bias Freiberger, and three more; and 10 great grandchildren. Steve is preceded in death by his parents, Antonio Campo and Sarah Schittone Campo; brother, John Campo; sisters, Mary Campo Valenti, Catherine "Tootsie" Campo Knight, Sarah Campo Gautreaux, and Fannie Campo Borne. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Alzheimer's Services of the Capital Area, 3772 North Blvd, Baton Rouge. A memorial service will be announced at a later time.

Published in The Advocate from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
