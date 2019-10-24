Steve Anthony Gautreau, a native and life-long resident of Gonzales, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at the age of 70. Steve was a loving husband, father and grandfather who loved to spend time and cook for his family and friends. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed woodworking, dirt work, tractors and had a hobby of collecting guns and knives. He proudly served in the US Army. Steve is survived by his wife, Kathy Lee Newman Gautreau; daughters, Kim Lea Gautreau Hammond and Angie Lynn Gautreau; grandchildren, Madison Lynn Daigle, Mason Michael Hammond, Jaden Robert Slack, Emma Katherine Hammond, and Hayden Anthony Hammond; sisters, Kathleen Gordon and Barbara Malbrough; brother, Donnie Gautreau. Steve is preceded in death by his parents, Marshal and Margerie Gautreau and brother, Marshal Gautreau Jr. Visitation will be held at Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales on Sunday, October 27, 2019 from 5pm until 8 pm. Visitation will resume on Monday, October 28, 2019 at St. Mark Catholic Church in Gonzales from 9am until Mass of Christian Burial at 11am. Interment will follow at Hope Haven Garden of Memory in Gonzales. Brady Butler, Mason Hammond, Jaden Slack, Hayden Hammond, Tony Raffray, Paul "Boo" Ramirez Jr., and Rhett Cornett will serve as pallbearers. The family would like to thank Compassus Hospice and the doctors and staff at the Crossing for their kindness, care, and compassion. To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.oursofh.com. Ourso Funereal Home of Gonzales is in charge of arrangements.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 24 to Oct. 28, 2019