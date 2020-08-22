Steve Anthony Spillers passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones in Oxford, Mississippi on August 17, 2020. He was a native of Baton Rouge and was preceded in death by his parents, James Floyd Spillers and Juanita Frederick Spillers, grandparents Mick and Lucy Frederick, brother "Poncho" Spillers, niece Alicia McIntyre, brother-in-law Joe Booksh, and best friend since childhood Gary Sanchez. Steve is survived by his daughter Sara and her husband Riley Bordelon, three grandchildren (Blaize, Briella and Beau), stepdaughters Joanie and Laurie and their mother Vicki Brown, and his brother and five sisters – Charles and Evelyn Spillers, Carolyn and Jimmy Rudder, Connie and David "DD" Rachal, Shelia and Chris Casselberry, Marsha and Greg Bursavich, and Deborah Spillers Booksh. He is also survived by his special nephew Todd, aunt "Auntie" Summers, close cousins Ken and Scott, numerous other cousins, nieces and nephews, and special friends Debi, Alan, Nicky, Lee, and Ray Ray. Steve grew up in Baton Rouge and attended Belaire High. He enjoyed hunting, motorcycles, art, LSU and Minnesota Vikings football, and military history. As a Son of the Confederacy, Steve participated in numerous Civil War battle re-enactments. Those around him were blessed with his kind heart and fun spirit. He loved life, and touched everyone with his youthful innocence and infectious smile. Steve made the world a better place. The family deeply appreciates the guidance and support of the Kindred Hospice staff who assisted us in caring for Steve with understanding and kindness. Steve will be interred next to his parents at Resthaven Gardens cemetery in Baton Rouge. A memorial mass will be held later. Friends of Steve and his family are invited to visit www.trinityfunerals.net
