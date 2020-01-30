Guest Book View Sign Service Information Ourso Funeral Home 13533 Airline Highway Gonzales , LA 70737 (225)-647-8608 Visitation 11:00 AM - 1:30 PM Ourso Funeral Home 13533 Airline Highway Gonzales , LA 70737 View Map Service 1:30 PM Ourso Funeral Home 13533 Airline Highway Gonzales , LA 70737 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Steve Ellender, better known as Dad and Poppy to his children and grandchildren, passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital. He was a loving husband and grandfather who loved his family dearly. Steve enjoyed watching his grandchildren playing sports. Poppy was always their biggest fan. He also enjoyed going to Disney World, going to the movies, and taking a nap every chance he could. Steve was a member of NewSong United Methodist Church. His love for the Lord was everlasting. Steve is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Beth Ellender; daughter and sons-in-law, Stacy and Gary Hines, Tracy and Beau Gautreau, and daughter, Abby Ellender; grandchildren, Ainsley Hines, Christian Gautreau, Landon Gautreau, and Hunter Gautreau; mother, Glenda "Tudda" Ellender; sister, Pam Ellender. He is preceded in death by his father, Bennett A. Ellender, and other relatives. Steve was employed by GHD Engineering Group. For over 30 years, Steve was a friend of Bill W. Poppy will be missed by all who loved him. Visitation will be at Ourso Funeral Home, 13533 Airline Highway, Gonzales, LA, on Saturday, February 1, 2020, from 11 AM until service at 1:30 PM, celebrated by Pastor Scott Wright. Interment will follow at Serenity Oaks on Hwy 73 in Prairieville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to NewSong United Methodist Church Building Fund, 18465 Old Perkins Road, Prairieville, LA 70769 in memory of Steve Ellender. Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales (www.oursofh.com) is in charge of arrangements. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 30 to Feb. 1, 2020

