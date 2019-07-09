Steve LeBlanc was born on August 1, 1966 and went to be with his Heavenly Father on June 4, 2019 at OLOL Medical Center. He died surrounded by family and friends after a lengthy illness. He was born in Baton Rouge and lived most of his life in Central. He was a skilled journeyman sheetrock finisher and worked in the construction business for 25 years. Steve is survived by one daughter, Christina LeBlanc of San Diego, California, parents Walter and Judy Snyder Milam of Greenwell Springs, long-time girlfriend Janet Wells of Central; brothers Brett LeBlanc of Baton Rouge, Gary LeBlanc and Jason Milam of Greenwell Springs, and Ben Milam and wife Tara of Flowood, Mississippi; grandmother Evelyn Rose Snyder of Baton Rouge, and many nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by father Jerry Wayne LeBlanc, grandparents A.J. and Clara LeBlanc, and grandfather Woodrow W. Snyder. A memorial service will be held at 23155 Greenwell Springs Road, Greenwell Springs, LA 70739 on Saturday, July 13 at 10:00 am. Additional details available through resthavenbatonrouge.com. Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 9 to July 13, 2019