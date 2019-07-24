The Advocate Obituaries
Steve LeBlanc was born on August 1, 1966 and went to be with his Heavenly Father on June 4, 2019 at OLOL Medical Center. He died surrounded by family and friends after a lengthy illness. He was born in Baton Rouge and lived most of his life in Central. He was a skilled journeyman sheetrock finisher and worked in the construction business for 25 years. Steve is survived by one daughter, Christina LeBlanc of San Diego, California, parents Walter and Judy Snyder Milam of Greenwell Springs, long-time girlfriend Janet Wells of Central; brothers Brett LeBlanc of Baton Rouge, Gary LeBlanc and Jason Milam of Greenwell Springs, and Ben Milam and wife Tara of Flowood, Mississippi; grandmother Evelyn Rose Snyder of Baton Rouge, and many nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by father Jerry Wayne LeBlanc, grandparents A. J. and Clara LeBlanc, and grandfather Woodrow W. Snyder. A memorial service will be held at Greenwell Springs Baptist Church 19421 Greenwell Springs Road, Greenwell Springs, LA 70739 on Saturday, July 27 at 10:00 am. Additional details available through resthavenbatonrouge.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 24 to July 27, 2019
