Steve Michael Babin, born July 3, 1949 in Baton Rouge, died Thursday May 21, 2020 at 3:15 a.m. in Pueblo, Colorado. He was a native of Duplessis, La. He was graduate of East Ascension High School. Steve resided in Colorado for the past 38 years. Steve was a devoted loving husband, father, grandfather and brother. Steve enjoyed playing golf, skiing, camping, hiking, going for drives in the beautiful Colorado mountains and spending time with his family. Steve was an active member of the Trinidad Colorado Congregation of Jehovahs Witnesses. He very much enjoyed his door to door ministry and sharing Bible truths. Steve retired from CenturyLink after 37 years of service. After retirement he worked for DirectTv and Denver public schools. He then was ready for retired life. Steve was a U.S. Army veteran. Steve is Survived by his wife of 50 years Kathy Kling Babin, daughter Nicole Babin Keiley and husband Bart Keiley, 3 grandsons Peyton A. Keiley, Gabriel J. Keiley, Cole P. Keiley. Sisters Bonnie Gautreau (Glynn) Sue Sheets (Wayne) Denise Sinquefield (John) Julie St Pierre (Jeff); brothers Larry Babin ("noonie" cynthia) Russell Babin (Paula) Ben R Babin II. Steve is preceded in death by his loving parents Ben Roumain Babin Sr.,Bertha Bergeron Babin, sister Nancy Babin Bercergeay and great nephew Jordan Michael Gautreau. Memorial service to be determined at a later date.

