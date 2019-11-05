Steve Robertson, 64, of Heber Springs, formerly of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, passed away November 1, 2019 at Unity Health in Searcy. He was born October 18, 1955 in Baton Rouge to the late George and Gloria Lambert Robertson Jr. Steve graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a Bachelor's Degree in Horticulture and Landscape Design. He founded Audubon Landscaping in Baton Rouge, which he owned and operated for over 24 years, as well as Audubon Landscaping of Arkansas for the last 16 years. In addition to his parents, Steve was preceded in death by a close friend, Daniel J. Comeaux. He is survived by his close friend, James Anding of Heber Springs; two sisters, Rebekah Robertson Cole of McKinney, Texas and Mary Beth Robertson Meldrum (George) of Heber Springs; brother, James G. Robertson (Connee) of Heber Springs; two nieces, Katie Craddock (Gerard) of Berkeley, California and Jessica Drummond of McKinney, Texas; nephew, Spencer Craddock of Tampa, Florida; great nephews, Gavin, Gabe, and Jude; two close friends, Jeff Tate and Steven Green of Baton Rouge; his loving puppies, Double Stuff Oreo and Ms. Biddie; as well as other relatives and many friends. Visitation will be 1 until 2 p.m. Thursday November 7, 2019 at Hope Lutheran Church in Heber Springs with funeral services following at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Carl Trahan-Trey, officiating. Interment will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday November 9, 2019 at Rest Haven Gardens of Memory in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. In lieu of flowers, please direct your lasting memorials to the Heber Springs Humane Society; ; or the . Arrangements have been entrusted to Sullivan Funeral Care - Memorial Chapel & Crematory. Phone: (501) 742-3621. Condolences: www.SullivanFuneralCare.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 5 to Nov. 9, 2019