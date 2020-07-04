Steve W. Landry, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away on Tuesday June 23, 2020 at his home surrounded by family. He was soon to be 77 yrs. old. He was born in New Orleans, raised in Gonzales, a resident of Baton Rouge and later of St. Gabriel. He was preceded in death by his wife Ruth King Landry. Survived by his three children Deborah L. Kilpatrick (Daryl) of Jupiter, FL, Paula G. Davis of Baton Rouge and Jonathan W. Landry(Kelley) of Gonzales. Nine grandsons Justin and Brandon Kilpatrick, Raymond Gauthreaux and Jessie Davis, Darrin, Jonathan, Kolbie, Andrew and Philip Landry. One sister Linda Reynolds of Gonzales. A casual memorial at his home on the bayou will take place in the coming months and will be announced when planned. In lieu of flowers donations to The Healing Place Cooking for Christ Team, Hospice or Parkinsons Research would be deeply appreciated.

