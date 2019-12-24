Guest Book View Sign Service Information Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-925-5331 Visitation 12:00 PM - 2:30 PM Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 View Map Service 2:30 PM Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

"We all die. The goal isn't to live forever, the goal is to create something that will." – Chuck Palahniuk. Steve was born June 16, 1952 in San Miguel, CA to parents Marion A. Shehane and Francine Pace Shehane. He passed peacefully at home on December 21, 2019. Their journey moved the family to Baton Rouge in 1967 where Steve graduated in 1970 from Broadmoor High School. It was there through a social dancing PE class that he met his future wife, Darlene. LSU was always his first choice of college. He graduated in 1975 in Industrial Engineering. He pursued that career while working for Olin Corp. in Lake Charles and Brandenburg, KY. The family returned to Baton Rouge in 1981 when he accepted his father-in-law's offer to help run the family wholesale business. Steve ended that aspect of his life as President of the company after a major stroke forced him to retire in April of 2015. Steve was honored to have been an Eagle Scout and member of the Order of the Arrow. He proudly served his country as a LA National Guard member. He participated in numerous sports throughout his life as a player and a coach. But his sincere loves were golf and his special golf trips, LSU sports, and coaching his two daughters in softball and volleyball. For many years, he served as a head coach for girls volleyball at St. Jude School. Steve truly enjoyed people especially those friends made through St. Jude and St. Joseph's Academy, his golfing buddies, and his Baton Rouge Ancient Athlete Society (BRAAS) brothers. He was preceded in death by his father and his grandparents. Survivors include his dedicated wife of 45 years, Darlene Lemoine; and his two daughters, Shelley Shehane and Lindsey Short, husband Don as well as grandson Braydon. He is also survived by his mother; brothers Ken and wife Sheryl, Tom of Columbia, LA and sister Dori Bezdek and husband John of Lutherville, MD; and numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude School, 9150 Highland Road, BR, LA 70810 or St. Joseph's Academy, 3015 Broussard Street, BR, LA 70808. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 24 to Dec. 27, 2019

