Steven Whitstine, 42, born on August 3, 1976, passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019, at 6:30 am. His passions were his family, friends, K-9s, entertaining, art, and music. He leaves behind to cherish his life and memory his wife of 20 years, Elisha Whitstine; son and his wife, Jude and Jenna Bumgardner, and daughter, Taylor-Ann Whitstine; parents, Alvin Ray and Judy Whitstine, Zachary; brother and his wife, Christopher and Holly Whitstine, Central; godchildren Olivia and Adeline Whitstine, Central. He is preceded in death by his paternal Grandfather Alvin Whitstine and maternal Grandfather Willard Neathery. Visitation is at First Baptist Church in Zachary, on Monday, June 3, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Visitation at First Baptist Church in Zachary, on Tuesday, June 4, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. with services to follow, officiated by Pastor Scott Hymel. Burial in the Greenoaks Memorial Park in Baton Rouge. Pallbearers will be the EBRSO K-9 Division, Capt. James Broussard, Sgt. Jason Shows, Sgt. Shannon Graham, Sgt. Jesse Hale, Sgt. Cody Grace, Cpl. Dianna "Alé" Wales, Cpl. Laremy McGraw, Cpl. Ryan Distefano, and Cpl. Jeremy Yantis. Honorary Pallbearers will be Robbie Neathery, Chris Kerr, and Frankie Cathey. Special thanks to the entire staff of the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Department, Zachary Police Department, Baker Police Department and all other responding agencies. Thank you also for all support, thoughts, and prayers. He will be missed. Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 1 to June 4, 2019

