Steven Dean Mitchell
Steven Dean Mitchell, 49, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, September 19, 2020. He resided in Denham Springs and was a native of the Lake Charles area. He was a devoted father to his daughters. Also, he was a loving and kind man with a big heart and a compassion for helping people. Steve was an artist with the passion for painting. Graduating from ITI led him into a construction career. His hobbies included fishing, history, and music. He was preceded in death by his mother, Dianne Dougay Mitchell, and his brother Preston Mitchell. He is survived by his beloved daughters, Christian Victoria and Gabrielle Faith Mitchell, his father Steve Mitchell, partner Kris Pettigrew, and cousin, Richard Granger. Steve's celebration of life services will be held at Christ's Community Church, 26574 Juban Road, Denham Springs, on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 10:30, and services begin at 11:00 a.m. A family meal will follow the services.

Published in The Advocate from Sep. 30 to Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Celebration of Life
10:30 AM
Christ's Community Church
OCT
3
Service
11:00 AM
Christ's Community Church
