Steven E. Gerald
1963 - 2020
Steven E Gerald, resident of Denham Springs, la; passed away on Tuesday June 2, 2020 at the age of 56. He was born on October 23, 1963 in Zachary, La to Jefferson Gerald and the late Wanda Partin. Steve was a loving father, grandfather, son, brother, and friend. He was a diesel mechanic for 35 years. He loved riding motorcycles, working on classic cars, and his grandchildren. Steve is survived by his son; Timothy Gerald and wife Samantha Gerald, daughter; Breanna Robillard and husband Cody Robillard, father; Jefferson Gerald and Rosemary Gerald, step-father; David Partin and wife Debbie Partin, brothers; Jeffery Gerald, David Gerald and wife Sue Gerald, sister; Donna Teekel and husband Gerald Teekel, 6 grandchildren; Sarah Cronk, Lauren Cronk, Arienette Gerald, Gage Robillard, Piper Robillard, and Lilith Gerald. He was preceded in death by his mother Wanda Partin. Memorial services will be held at Gonzales Boat Club 13311 Diversion Canal Rd St. Amant, LA on June 13, 2020 at 12:30pm. There will be a last ride starting at Manny's Bar 19706 LA-22 Maurepas, LA leaving at 12:00 pm and ending at Gonzales Boat Club in honor of Steve's life. In lieu of flowers monetary donations will be accepted to offset funeral expenses: https://www.ilof.com/st-amant/steven-e-gerald Church Funeral Services of Walker is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Advocate from Jun. 9 to Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Memorial Gathering
12:00 PM
Manny's Bar
JUN
13
Memorial service
12:30 PM
Gonzales Boat Club
Funeral services provided by
Church Funeral Services & Crematory
13250 Highway 431
Saint Amant, LA 70774
(225) 644-9683
