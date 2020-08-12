1/1
Steven E. Johnson Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Steven's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Steven E. Johnson Sr. entered into eternal rest on August 8, 2020 at the age of 62. Survived by his wife, Lonnie Johnson; stepmother, Alice Johnson; daughter, Ketha LeDuff; sons, Steven Johnson, Jr. (Jacquole), Kenneth Johnson and Bryan LeDuff; sister, Rhonda Johnson Childress (Stan); brother, Clyde E. Johnson, III (Gwen); grandchildren, William, Jasmin, Jordan and Gabrielle LeDuff, Savannah and Natalie Johnson, Chandler Landry and Ethan Bell and a host of other relatives and friends. Graveside services Saturday, August 15, 2020, 10:00 am at Greenoaks Memorial Park, Baton Rouge, LA. Immediately following the Graveside service there will be a drive-by viewing. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Aug. 12 to Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
(225) 778-1612
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved