Steven E. Johnson Sr. entered into eternal rest on August 8, 2020 at the age of 62. Survived by his wife, Lonnie Johnson; stepmother, Alice Johnson; daughter, Ketha LeDuff; sons, Steven Johnson, Jr. (Jacquole), Kenneth Johnson and Bryan LeDuff; sister, Rhonda Johnson Childress (Stan); brother, Clyde E. Johnson, III (Gwen); grandchildren, William, Jasmin, Jordan and Gabrielle LeDuff, Savannah and Natalie Johnson, Chandler Landry and Ethan Bell and a host of other relatives and friends. Graveside services Saturday, August 15, 2020, 10:00 am at Greenoaks Memorial Park, Baton Rouge, LA. Immediately following the Graveside service there will be a drive-by viewing. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son.