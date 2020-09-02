Steven Lastrapes Sr., a resident of Baton Rouge, left us at the age of 70 years old on August 24, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Lena Salpietra Lastrapes, of 28 years and their 6 children, Steve Jr. and his wife Danna, Nicole Lastrapes, Jerry and his wife Sarah, Gene Eichelberger and his wife Kathy, Jana Latiolais, Jodi Perez and her husband Bart. He was "Poppi/Pop" to 15 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. He was the baby brother of Larry and Johnny Lastrapes, Jeanette Eisworth, Joan Perez and her husband Gino. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gilbert Sr. and Camille Lopez Lastrapes, and his 2 brothers Jimmy and Gilbert Lastrapes Jr. He enjoyed camping, fishing, and bonfires with family and friends. He was fondly known to his countless nieces and nephews as "Ole Fart". We will forever miss him as well as his great hugs, scruffy mustache, we will proudly carry on the tradition of the Horse Face. A memorial service at Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge, is scheduled for September 5, 2020, Visitation 12 - 2:00 pm followed by Funeral Service 2:00 pm. With his last act of kindness he will be proudly gifting to multiple recipients by donating his corneas and the bones from his lower extremities. This blessing will allow many to have the gift of sight and mobility. Those who knew him well would often find him wearing flip-flops and shorts it was definitely his style, In lieu of this the family ask that you feel free to dress the part.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store