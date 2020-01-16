Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Steven H. 'Flip' Fleming Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Steven H. 'Flip' Fleming Jr. passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at St. John Medical Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma after a battle with cancer. He was born August 26, 1967 to Steven H. Fleming Sr. and Laura A. Fleming. He was raised in Gonzales, LA where he attended St. Amant High School and played baseball and football growing up. Flip had a way of living life to the fullest. Besides spending time with his family and friends, he loved spending his day at a race track, fixing up old cars, and cheering on his favorite sports teams. He is survived by his three children, Saige, Grace, and Lane; his grandchildren, Bentley and Evelyn; his mother, Laura; his sister and brother-in-law, Nikki and Kevin Krieger; nieces Harli Fontenot and Alex Krieger; girlfriend Trisha Shaffer, and beloved dog Honey. He is preceded in death by his father, Steve Fleming Sr. Our family wishes to thank the nurses on the oncology/hospice floor at St. John's Medical Center for their kindness and support. We are humbled by the care and compassion that was shown to all of us during this time. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020

