Steven James Lefeve was born two minutes after his twin brother Michael on April 26, 1995 in Baton Rouge, LA. He passed away at the young age of 25 years, surrounded by family on November 16, 2020, following a brief illness. Steven is survived by his mother Marla Schexnayder Lefeve, father David Lefeve, twin brother Michael, younger siblings Joseph and Madeline Rose, grandparents James and Darleen Schexnayder, Victor and Betty Lefeve, Sr., uncles Steve Schexnayder, Victor Lefeve, Jr, and Ronnie Rosenson, as well as Steven's special friend Melissa Rumfola.Saying that Steven was beyond this world is an understatement. He never met a stranger and had more friends and admirers than imaginable. He embraced each day with a smile and a calculated plan. Whether that be a trip to the carousel in the mall, a joyride around the LSU lakes, eating his infamous "two double hamburgers, plain, just meat and bun only" with fries from McDonalds, thrifting at Goodwill for VHS tapes, or completing his mission to purchase all the candy and gatorade at the grocery store. He enjoyed the simple things in life: rotisserie chickens, parades, cartoons, books, holiday decorations, and music. He loved music of all genres, from The Beach Boys, Alan Jackson, to Jerry Jeff Walker; there never was a moment when he wasn't either listening to his iPod or blasting his tunes from his computer. He lived life as if it were a celebration, full of his funny phrases like "Covid is over", "Don't be ridiculous", and "St. Patrick's day Parade 2021, call Pat Shingleton. Hurry!" Steven Graduated from Arlington High School and attended Gulf Coast Dayhab where he loved going. Steven will be dearly missed by everyone, but every Angel has a time when God decides it's time to come home; because that's where angels belong. We were just lucky enough to have him on this earth to show us how we should live our lives simply and with a smile. We love you Steven James and will keep you in our memories, until we meet again. There will be a mass celebrating Steven's life at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 2025 Stuart Blvd. Baton Rouge, LA at 12:30 pm Friday, November 20, 2020. Due to Covid 19 restrictions, we ask that you wear a mask and social distance with your group. If you are planning to attend the mass, please arrive early and take a seat to ensure that you will have a space. If you will not be attending, and would prefer streaming the services, you may go to the St. Aloysius Church webpage at www.aloysius.org
and click on the link for mass livestreams. In lieu of flowers, you may donate to The Steven James Lefeve Scholarship at St. Aloysius School, 4001 Mimosa Street, Baton Rouge, LA 70808, contact Mary Dawson at 225-383-3871 or mdawson@aloysius.org
.