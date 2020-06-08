Steve entered into eternal rest May 21, 2020 at the age of 67 after battling a lengthy illness. He was born in Pasadena, Texas. At a young age his family moved to Baton Rouge, LA where he lived the remainder of his life. He was a proud graduate of Broadmoor High who valued his high school memories. He then attended LSU where he gained another Love...his Fighting Tigers! He was a process operator at Exxon refinery for 17 years, then ventured out owning his own business, Choctaw Mini Storage. Steve's sharp mind and mischievous wit always kept you on your toes. He had a humorous personality and enjoyed making people laugh by pulling pranks and telling jokes while taking pride at being the center of attention. He also had an unbelievable talent with words, consoling those in need of comfort, and could compose beautiful verses and poems. He loved cooking and spending time with friends and family, especially his grandchildren. Although his Exterior was tough, his Loving Compassionate heart was always open to those in need and was imprinted on all who knew him. Steve was a loving soul who entered his heavenly home very peacefully. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. A Celebration of Steve's Life will be held on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at the Greenoaks Reception Center, 9595 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA, from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. He leaves behind a loving wife of 35 years, Cheryl Hernandez Marcaurele, to cherish his memories; very dear in laws, Bruce and Jackie Hernandez; daughter, Michelle (Jeff) Thibodeaux; son, William P. Marcaurele; stepdaughter, Angela (Chris) Welch; stepson Kevin (Julie) Alleman; sister, Donna Marcaurele (Gary) Frazier; two sisters-in-law, Marjorie Marcaurele and Dawn Hernandez (Will) Tarver; two brothers-in-law, Kirk (Beverly) Hernandez and Brian (Kathy) Hernandez; He was PaPa to Morgan, Reagan, and Ryan Welch, Mason and Madison Alleman, and Grant, Dylan, and Chase Thibodeaux; three nephews, Keith and Matthew Frazier, and Christopher Marcaurele; He was also called "Big Papa" by a special friend, who was like a son, Victor Delgado; and his "Yankee" friend, Deb Edgar; and last, his Furbaby, "Gumbeaux" who will forever live in his heart. He is preceded in death by his loving parents, William and Etna "Joyce" Wilkinson Marcaurele; brother, Lawson "Scotty" Marcaurele; nephew, Randall Scott Marcaurele; and a special cousin, Buddy Wilkinson. "God has you in His arms, I carry you in my Heart"; "Out of my Distress I called on the Lord; the Lord answered me and set me free." Psalm 118.5 Arrangements under the care of Ascension Funeral Home. Please visit the online guestbook at www.ascensionfuneral.com.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.