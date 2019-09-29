|
With deepest sorrow, we announce that Steven Mark Weber, Jr., age 40, a resident of Baton Rouge, passed away on September 19, 2019. Steven was a beloved son, brother, uncle, father, family member, and friend. Those who loved and knew Steven lost a beautiful shining light in their life. His piercing eyes and infectious smile will never leave our hearts. Steven is survived by his fiancee Kenesha Antoine, her children Ryann and Kyla, daughter Zoe Weber, parents Steven and Debra Weber,sister Mandy Weber Hoffman and her husband Scott Hoffman, nieces Greta and Ava Hoffman and nephew Henry Hoffman, and maternal grandmother Mary Ann Giacone. He is preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Donald and Barbara Weber, and maternal grandfather Joseph A. Giacone. Visitation will take place on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. A Catholic Mass will begin at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Pallbearers will be Ryan Schewe, Andrew Webb, Jarred Monson, Joey Carbo, Benjamin Hill, Andrew Gardiner, Thomas Weber, and Brandon Haddad. The family of Steven wishes to extend sincere thanks and gratitude for the love and support received during this difficult time.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 29 to Oct. 1, 2019