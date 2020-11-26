1/2
Steven Mitchell Fontenot
1955 - 2020
It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of Steve Fontenot, 65, on Monday, November 23, 2020 in Broward County Florida. The plane that he was flying developed engine trouble and crashed during an emergency landing. He was a devoted, loving, proud father and grandfather. Steve is survived by his son Mitchell and his wife, Chelsea of Kalispell Montana; grandson Hayden Frederick; sister Debbie Blackwell and husband Claude; Nephews and nieces; Tripp and Halley Blackwell, Jamie and Tony Langford) of Gonzales. He is preceded in death by Frederick and Dorothy Fontenot and grandparents; Clarence and Rose Fontenot, Homer and Nannie Monk. Steve was born in San Antonio, Texas on October 6, 1955. A resident of Hollywood Florida, Steve loved flying, fishing, boating, and traveling. He was a regional representative for Ridgid Tools. Steve will be greatly missed by family and friends. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Published in The Advocate from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2020.
