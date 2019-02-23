Our first love, our first hero always our Daddy! Steven P. Underwood "PAPA Steve" was born on October 17, 1947 in Monroe, LA. A retired US Postman and a resident of Prairieville, he died on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at the age of 71 years. Vienna sausage has lost a loyal consumer. He had a passion for cars and being right. He enjoyed making the "good deal" especially when he could be the one saving. He will be lovingly remembered for his one of a kind mind and his unique gifts always with a personalized touch. He is preceded in death by his parents Bob and Elise Abernathy Underwood and a sister Cathy Meredith. Survivors include his daughters Karen Buratt (Marty) and Kristi Louque (Lane); Sisters Marion Landry (John) and Virginia Burton (Butch); brother in law Ray Meredith; grandchildren Marty Jake Buratt (Jennifer), Jesse Buratt (Allison) Jaxon Buratt, Brock Louque and Lainey Louque; great granddaughter Ms. Baylor Rose Buratt. He will be laid to rest with the love of his life at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in St. Amant, LA during an intimate family service. Please consider making a donation to the Full of Grace Cafe at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 44450 Hwy 429 St., Amant, LA 70774 in his name [email protected]. Arrangements with Church Funeral Services & Crematory, www.churchfuneralservices.com.
