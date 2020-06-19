Steven W. Parnell was born on August 1, 1956 in Christian County, Kentucky and passed away suddenly on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at his home in Laurel Hill, Louisiana. His wife of nearly forty years, Noel Babers Parnell, was by his side. He was preceded in death by his parents Willard and Ruth Thomas Parnell. He received his bachelor's degree from Louisiana State University and his MBA from University of Kentucky. He was retired from the world of finance having begun his career in New Orleans at Howard, Weil, Labouisse, and Friedrichs, Inc. He remained true to southern regional brokerage houses throughout his worklife. Steve enjoyed strong friendships from all decades during his life and sustained connections with friends even when geographically distanced. Sustaining friendships began in Kentucky and Louisiana through his membership in Kappa Sigma Fraternity. He was an avid reader with wide-ranging interests; was a lover of music, good food, southern culture and LSU football. Burial rites for Steve will be held on the grounds of St. John's Episcopal Chapel in the Lemon Argue Family Cemetery, on Saturday, June 20, 2020. Due to COVID19 restrictions, the service is private. Memorial gifts may be directed to St. John's Episcopal Chapel, care of Grace Church, gracechurchwfp.org, P.O. Box 28, St. Francisville, LA 70775; Louisiana State University at lsufoundation.org/give; Kappa Sigma Fraternity Endowment Fund at ef.kappasigma.org; or a charity of your choosing. Rest eternal grant to him, O Lord. May his soul, and the souls of all the departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace. Amen.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.