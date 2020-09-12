1/1
Steven Wayne McQueen
The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want. He makes me lie down in green pastures, he leads me beside quiet waters, he restores my soul. He guides me in paths of righteousness for his name's sake. Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil for you are with me. "Death is not the house but the porch, not the goal but the passage to it." Charles Spurgeon. Steven Wayne McQueen passed away on Friday, September 11, 2020 at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center at age 65. He was a native of DeQuincy, LA and a resident of Gonzales, LA. Steve graduated from the University of Louisiana Monroe with a degree in Pharmacy which he practiced for over 40 years. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Gonzales. His God-given gift was music. His greatest joy was playing his guitar and singing praises to his Savior with the FBC Praise Team. Steve possessed a light sense of humor that brought a laugh or smile to many people. That precious sense of humor, twinkle in his blue eyes, and infectious laugh will be greatly missed. Steve is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Rosemary McLaren McQueen, his daughter Cali Rose McCormac (husband Robbie), son Matthew Steven McQueen (wife Amy). He leaves behind to cherish his memory two sisters, Linda McQueen Williams (husband Danny) and Kim McQueen Thomas (husband Emmitt). "Pops" will be greatly missed by his precious grandson, Jude Havens McCormac, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father George Lynn McQueen and mother Carolyn LeBlanc McQueen. Visitation will be held at First Baptist Church of Gonzales on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 from 9:00am to 11:00AM. Service will begin at 11:00AM followed by burial at Hope Haven Cemetery on Hwy 30. Paul bearers are Woodrow Sledge, Doug Rhodes, Chandler King, Craig Campbell, Robbie McCormac and Scott Thomas. Donations can be made to First Baptist Church Gonzales Building Fund at PO Box 488 Gonzales, La. 70737-0488. Per request by the family masks will be mandatory and social distancing required.

Published in The Advocate from Sep. 12 to Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
SEP
15
Service
11:00 AM
Funeral services provided by
Ourso Funeral Home
13533 Airline Highway
Gonzales, LA 70737
2256478608
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
September 12, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Ourso Funeral Home
