On 09/30/2020, Steve transitioned to be with the Lord. Born in Alexandria, LA on 03/08/1934 to the union of Tolbert & Viola Bouie Young. He was educated in Rapides Parish schools & graduated from Peabody High in '52 where he was Student Body President. After joining the Army, traveling the world, & becoming a police officer; he returned to LA & graduated Magna Cum Laude with his BA in Political Science, from Southern University in '64 after being SGA Pres. While enrolled at SU's School of Law, he was elected Pres. of The Student Bar Assoc. & graduated in '72 with the highest GPA in the school's history. He is survived by the love of his life, his darling wife, Margarette Hawkins Young; 2 sons, Steven, II & Clifford (Jocelyn); 5 grandchildren, Tyler, Jiselle, Scarlett, Penelope & Theodore; & a brother, Tolbert, Jr. (Sarah), San Ramon, CA. Service will be Wed. 10/07/20, at Mt. Pilgrim B.C., 9700 Scenic Hwy. Viewing from 10-12, funeral at Noon. Services entrusted to Miller and Daughter Mortuary.

