Stevenson "Lutt" Champagne, Sr. departed this life on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at his residence in Vacherie, LA. He was 69 and a native of Vacherie, LA. Visitation on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at St. James Catholic Church from 9:00 am Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. Burial in the church cemetery. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA 70390. (985) 369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2020