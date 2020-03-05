Stevenson "Lutt" Champagne Sr.

Service Information
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA
70390
(985)-369-7231
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. James Catholic Church
6613 HWY 18
ST. JAMES, LA
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
St. James Catholic Church
6613 HWY 18
ST. JAMES, LA
Obituary
Stevenson "Lutt" Champagne, Sr. departed this life on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at his residence in Vacherie, LA. He was 69 and a native of Vacherie, LA. Visitation on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at St. James Catholic Church from 9:00 am Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. Burial in the church cemetery. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA 70390. (985) 369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2020
