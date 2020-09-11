Stewart passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at The Butterfly Wing in the Baton Rouge General at the age of 70. He was a native of Plaquemine and resident of Rosedale. Stewart graduated from Shady Grove High School in 1970, where he played football and baseball. He attended the University of Southwestern Louisiana (currently ULL). He was a member of the National Guard. Throughout his life Stewart had an entrepreneurial spirit; he worked at Ethyl Corp, he cattle farmed, owned ABC Auto Parts in Maringouin, drove 18 wheeler trucks, and retired from the City of Baton Rouge as an electrician. Stewart enjoyed his friends and activities with the BRCWRT and he was proud to have been a newly-elected Member at Large of the Round Table. A funeral service will be held at Grosse Tete Baptist Church, on Hwy 77, on Saturday, September 12th, at 11 a.m., conducted by Rev. Mark Robinson. Burial will follow in Rosedale Cemetery in Rosedale. Stewart is survived by his wife, Christine E. Angelloz Watts; four children, Melodi Cashio and husband Cassidy, Alison Jarreau and husband Todd "Paco", Tracy Sonnier and husband Corey, and William E. Watts; grandchildren, Cassi Cattlet, Madilyn and Christopher Cashio, Heather, Travis and Alli Jarreau, Adrianne Torres, Graci and Khloe Wade, Olivia and Sophia Sonnier; great-grandchildren, Beaux Catlett, Braxton and Katherine Torres; brother, Donald J. Watts and wife Evelyn. Stewart was preceded in death by his parents, Stewart H. Watts, Sr. and Antonia Marie LaCashio Watts Landry. Pallbearers will be Todd "Paco" Jarreau, Cassidy and Christopher Cashio, Donny Watts, Bobby Otremba and Corey Sonnier. Honorary pallbearers will be Shane Graffia, C.C. Ourso, Ricky Booksh, Carl LaCombe, George Thompson, Rodney Courville and Hank Ognibene. Memorial donations may be made to Grosse Tete Baptist Church, PO Box 36, Grosse Tete, LA 70740. Stewart's family would like to express their appreciation to the physicians, nurses and other health care professionals who provided treatment and comfort to Stewart in the ICU and Hospice units in the Baton Rouge General. Please share memories at www.wilbertservices.com.