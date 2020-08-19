1/1
Stewart Perry Butler
1930 - 2020
Stewart Perry Butler, longtime New Orleans gay-rights activist, departed this life March 5, 2020. He was a resident of New Orleans, 1932-42 and since 1965. Born August 21, 1930 in Mobile, Alabama, the son of the late Bertha June Perry and Stewart Harrison Butler, Mr. Butler was predeceased in 2008 by his soul mate of 35 years, Alfred McLaughlin Doolittle. He is survived by sister, Suzanne Butler and her husband, David Eaton; nieces Alicia Eaton Lewis, Jennifer Eaton Leveillee; nephews, Kent, Timothy Eaton; four grandnieces; three grandnephews and former wife Sophie Gutierrez, nee Ondola. The Very Rev. William Terry will celebrate the Solemn Requiem Mass at St. Anna's Episcopal Church, New Orleans at 7 p.m., August 21, 2020, Mr. Butler's 90th birthday. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the service will be streamed live @ facebook.com/St-Annas-Episcopal-Church with a recording the next day @ youtube.com/channel/UCWRksijLZuwAWOVbUIP_uow No flowers but donations to PFLAG New Orleans are requested.

Published in The Advocate from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
