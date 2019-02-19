Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Our beloved mother, Billie Sue Ingram Broussard Gebhart, a native of Baton Rouge, went to be with our Lord, Friday, February 15, 2019. She passed away peacefully surrounded by her children and loving family at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge. She was 84 years old. She was born in Camden, Arkansas on June 28th to Jesse Franklin Ingram and Elizabeth Warren (Henry) Ingram. She was the youngest of four children. She was a wonderful, loving sister, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was a graduate of Istrouma High School. She attended Southeastern Louisiana University. Sue was a past member of Lanier Baptist Church and Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Sue was employed for 30 years at Louisiana National Bank (LNB/Premier Bank). She started as a customer service representative and advanced to Vice President and Training Director. Toward the end of her banking career, she oversaw a very popular seniors program called Premier Partners for premium customers, which included planning group travel and tours around the world. A long time Notary, she authored the first Notary exam preparation book in the state of Louisiana and later conducted Notary preparation workshops helping thousands of students pass the Louisiana Notary exam, which is considered to be the most difficult in the country. Sue also worked into her 70's at the Baton Rouge Blood bank. Survived by a sister Francis Beemer; children, Terry Tullis (Terry), Cyndie Broussard, Leigh Anne Bailey (Kevin) and Mike Broussard (Lisa); grandchildren Mellisa West (Allen) Kristye Favron (Oniel), Shawn Tullis, Brad Dupuis, Rebecca Dupuis, Michelle Broussard, Adrienne Tate, Stephan Hanshew, and great grandchildren; Madison Dupuis, Chloe Dupuis, Savannah Favron, Virginia Favron, Shelbie Antle, Madelyn Antle, MacKenzie Tate, Brayden Tate, Meagen Bourgeois and Dominic Hanshew. She is preceded in death by her father, Jesse Ingram, mother Elizabeth W. Ingram, sister Jessie Jean Ingram Devall, brother Franklin Murry Ingram, and grandson Christopher Broussard. Visitation with the family will be at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Denham Springs, Friday February 22, 2019 from 4- 6 pm followed by a Memorial Mass at 6 pm celebrated by Fr. Frank Uter. Internment will be at at later private service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Louisiana Chapter, .

865 Hatchell Ln

Denham Springs, LA 70726

