A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Sue Himel Teel on Thursday, March 28, 2019, 11:00 am at St. Anthony Catholic Church of Darrow. Visitation will take place on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Ourso Funeral Home in Gonzales starting at 5:00 pm and continuing until 9:00 pm. Visitation will resume on Thursday morning at St. Anthony Church starting at 10:00 am and continuing until Mass begins at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at Oaklane Cemetery in Prairieville. Sue passed away on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at the age of 82. Sue was an exceptional mother. She gave endless love and was dedicated to caring for her family and friends. She was an extraordinary woman who will be dearly missed and never forgotten. She is survived by her daughter, Karen Teel Spisak and husband John; sons, David Randal Teel, Ronald Shane Teel; grandchildren, Rance Teel, Annie Teel, Jordan Teel, Austin Teel, Lauren Spisak; great-grandchildren, Karsyn Ducote, Coy Teel and sisters, Daisy Himel Colaianni and Linda Braud. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Leon Teel and parents, Edgar Himel, Jr. and Doris Landry Braud.

