Sue was a resident of Baton Rouge who spent her formative years in Natchez. Sue passed away Monday, February 25, 2019 at her residence. She was 64. A member of many organizations, Sue's favorites were Broadmoor Baptist Church in Baton Rouge, the Baton Rouge Chapter of DAR and other heritage organizations. She was a graduate of ULM, a member of Governmental Accountants and was a retired CPA for Louisiana Statewide Reporting. She is survived by her mother, Fredie T. Seab; a sister, Kay Seab Davey and husband Gerald. Sue is also survived by her two nieces, Lauren Davey Rogers and husband Kade; Lindsey Davey Goenaga and husband Carlos; her nephew, Jeremy Davey; and six great nieces and nephews, Marshall, Ashlyn, Kadence, Preston, Andres, and Josephine. Sue is preceded in death by her father Murray Seab. Visitation will be Friday, March 1, 2019, at Rabenhorst Funeral Home, 11000 Florida Boulevard, from 9:00 a.m. until religious services at 11:00 a.m. conducted by Dr. Leonard Ezell. Interment will follow in Greenoaks Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Gerald Davey, Jeremy Davey, Marshall Davey, Kade Rogers, Carlos Goenaga, and Tommy Terral. Memorial donations may be made to Cancer Services of Baton Rouge, 550 Lobdell Avenue, 70806, or to a .