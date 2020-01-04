Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sue McMurphy Braud. View Sign Service Information Greenoaks Memorial Park 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-925-5331 Visitation 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Greenoaks Memorial Park 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 View Map Visitation 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM Greenoaks Memorial Park 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 View Map Funeral service 12:00 PM Greenoaks Memorial Park 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Sue McMurphy Braud passed away peacefully in her home on January 2, 2020. Sue graduated from Baton Rouge High in 1956 and attended LSU where she was a member of Phi Mu Sorority. In the early 60's she was introduced to the sport of bowling. It was not long after that she found herself employed at Circle Bowl. She spent a lifetime there with what became her extended family. She started out recruiting league bowlers by phone and as a youth coach and through the years, she became the manager for more than 20 years before retiring in 2011. She was an active member of the local bowling association and served as the 1st Vice President. She was the first woman to serve as the President of Louisiana Bowling Proprieters, and helped establish a scholarship program for youth bowlers. She was instrumental in bringing the first National Bowling Tournament to Baton Rouge in 1993. In addition, she was a member of the Louisiana Women's Bowling Hall of Fame, as well as the Greater Baton Rouge USBC Hall of Fame. She was preceded in death by her husband Adam Joseph Braud, Jr and two sons, Alan Jay Braud and Andrew Jon Braud. She is survived by her daughter, Donna Braud Hall, son-in-law Jeffrey Dean Hall and grandson Jay Bradley Hall; her sister Carolyn McGill; her brother AJ McMurphy, Jr and sister-in-law Jackie Schriber, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Donations can be made to Alzheimer's Services of the Capital Area, 3772 North Blvd, BR, 70806. A visitation will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home on Sunday, January 5, 2020 from 4-6pm. Visitation will resume Monday, January 6, 2020 from 11am-12pm with a funeral service to begin at 12pm at Greenaoks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd. Baton Rouge, LA 70815. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 4 to Jan. 6, 2020

