Sue Stockett Nicholas, 91, died peacefully at home of natural causes on April 24, 2020. A private graveside service was held on April 25, 2020 at Evergreen Cemetery in Woodville, Mississippi. A memorial celebration of her life will take place sometime in the future when we are able to safely gather again. The daughter of Alice Randolph Stockett and Samuel Overton Stockett, Sue was born in Woodville Mississippi, and called Woodville her home for her entire life. Sue was graduated from Woodville High School in 1946 and was the last surviving member of her graduating class. She was graduated from Belhaven College in Jackson, Mississippi in 1950 with a degree in Music Education. Her senior quote expressed her philosophy on the subject of the "Love of the Beautiful" stating, "Not bounded by the classic beauty of great music, art, and literature – but reaching into the heart of the ordinary and finding the loveliness hidden there." Sue would go on to live her life finding beauty everywhere she looked and within whomever she met. Upon graduation she returned home where she taught music and voice for decades. Her beautiful voice was heard at scores of weddings, celebrations, and funerals, many times along with her accompaniment of the organ or piano. Sue married George Hampden Nicholas, Senior, on June 23, 1951. They were married for 52 years until his death in 2003. Together, they raised two sons, George and Overton. Sue was an excellent and accomplished home maker. She loved to entertain family and friends in her beautiful home serving meals she prepared herself. She played bridge often with a core group of friends for decades. She was also a member of the Junior Irwin Russell Club in Woodville, along with lifetime friends spanning generations, for over fifty years. Sue's priorities in life were God, her family, and her friends. She was a faithful member of Woodville Presbyterian Church for over 70 years, where she served as vocalist, pianist, and organist. She was a wonderful servant of her heavenly Father. In her quiet reserved manner, she touched more lives than she will ever know. Sue was an only child but was blessed with a large extended family and a host of wonderful friends who enhanced her life. Sue was preceded in death by her husband, George Hampden Nicholas, Senior, and her parents. Her best friend and fellow Woodvillian since early childhood, Martha K. Hewes, preceded Sue in death by only seven months. She is survived by her sons, George Hampden Nicholas, Junior and wife Debbie, Overton Randolph Nicholas and wife, Cindy, cherished grandson Samuel Overton Nicholas, step granddaughter Meg Morris and husband, Jay, and numerous beloved cousins. The family wishes to thank Dr. Robert Lewis, who cared for Sue for decades, Charlie Canova, and Shep Crawford. Also, Dr. Kumar Selvaraj, the staff of Field Memorial Hospital, Claudette Ashworth and the staff at Little Bit's Caregivers, and the many health care professionals, members of the clergy, family members, and friends who supported Sue, especially these past two years. Memorials may be made to the Natchez Children's Home, Post Office Box 2028, Natchez, MS 39121, Woodville Presbyterian Church, Post Office Box 1017, Woodville, MS, Wilkinson County Christian Academy, Post Office Box 977, Woodville, MS, or the charity of your choice.
Published in The Advocate from May 4 to May 5, 2020.