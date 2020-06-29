Sue T. Covington
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sue's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sue T Covington, 87, passed away June 26,2020, in Baton Rouge, LA. Sue was born July 10, 1932, in Crossett, Arkansas. She lived in Monroe, LA, where she owned a beauty salon and was active both in her local church and women's service organizations. She was a past president of the Chatawa Chapter of the American Business Women's Association. She was known by many and loved for her hospitality. In 1987, she closed the salon and moved to St. Francisville, LA, where she owned several business and rental properties. In 1997, she settled in Baton Rouge and finally fully retired. She continued to enjoy an active church life and helping to care for her two grandsons. She is survived by her only child, Melissa James, her son in law, Hadley James, Her grandsons Andrew Arnold and Alexander Arnold, and a host of friends. Two friends who remained especially close to her even to the end of her life Victor and Evie Durand. She had a faith in the Lord that never wavered, may it always be said of her, "I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith." Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home, Denham Springs, Wednesday, July 1, from 9 a.m. until service at 10 a.m. Burial will follow on the grounds of Evergreen Memorial Park. Please share your condolences at www.sealefuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 29 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Seale Funeral Service, Inc.
1720 S. Range Ave.
Denham Springs, LA 70726
(225) 664-4143
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved