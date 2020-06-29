Sue T Covington, 87, passed away June 26,2020, in Baton Rouge, LA. Sue was born July 10, 1932, in Crossett, Arkansas. She lived in Monroe, LA, where she owned a beauty salon and was active both in her local church and women's service organizations. She was a past president of the Chatawa Chapter of the American Business Women's Association. She was known by many and loved for her hospitality. In 1987, she closed the salon and moved to St. Francisville, LA, where she owned several business and rental properties. In 1997, she settled in Baton Rouge and finally fully retired. She continued to enjoy an active church life and helping to care for her two grandsons. She is survived by her only child, Melissa James, her son in law, Hadley James, Her grandsons Andrew Arnold and Alexander Arnold, and a host of friends. Two friends who remained especially close to her even to the end of her life Victor and Evie Durand. She had a faith in the Lord that never wavered, may it always be said of her, "I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith." Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home, Denham Springs, Wednesday, July 1, from 9 a.m. until service at 10 a.m. Burial will follow on the grounds of Evergreen Memorial Park. Please share your condolences at www.sealefuneral.com.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 29 to Jul. 2, 2020.