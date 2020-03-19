On Thursday, March 12, 2020 the Lord transitioned Sullivan Lane Jr. home. Visitation is Friday March 20, 2020 at A. Wesley's Funeral Home, 10810 Ventress Dr, Maringouin, La 70757 from 2 pm – 6 pm. Visitation only on Saturday March 21, 2020 at Present Truth Prayer Center located at 3560 Delta Drive, St. Gabriel, LA. Sullivan Lane worked at Catalyst and from his labor there he started his own company, Extreme Painters LLC. When he wasn't working, he spent his time with his kids. He attended and graduated from Glen Oaks High School in 1987. He leaves to cherish his memories four great kids: Sullivan III "Tremel" (Aaliyah), Jama, Mya, and Raysean Lane; two sisters: Renea Lane (Cordell) Riley and Richelle (Poin-Dexter) Henderson; aunts and uncles, Abraham (Shinobu) Glasper, James (Lindia) Glasper, Jessie (Vivian) Lane, Dorothy (Jerry) Trusclair, Hattie ( Clarence Sr) Pryer, Carrie Baise, Amanda Hill, Brenda Glasper, Elizabeth Hodges; two nieces Keisha (Sheldon) Evans and Chelsea Henderson; two nephews Brent (Tanasha) Grimes and Jamarr Riley; two godsons David Baise Jr. and Harry James Jr; numerous cousins, relatives, and friends. Professional services entrusted to A. Wesley's Funeral Home of Maringouin.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020