Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sumner Lloyd Holmes. View Sign Service Information Visitation 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM St. James Episcopal Church Funeral service 12:00 PM St. James Episcopal Church Send Flowers Obituary

Sumner Lloyd Holmes died peacefully, surrounded by his family, on Sunday, December 8 at Ochsner Hospital in New Orleans, Louisiana, after a brief illness. Sumner was born in 1985 in Jackson, Mississippi. His family moved to Baton Rouge when he was two years old. He graduated from University High School in 2003 and from Millsaps College in Jackson, Mississippi in 2007. At Millsaps he was a member of Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity, and he was a contributor for the student newspaper, The Purple and White. At the time of his death, he was a data management specialist with the Louisiana Legislative Auditor's Office. Sumner loved history and politics, and he enjoyed traveling and playing the guitar. He is survived by his parents, Ann and Wendell Holmes, his brother, George Holmes (Kate), and his nephew Russell Holmes. Visitation will be held at St. James Episcopal Church on Friday, December 13 from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm, followed by a funeral service at 12:00 pm, also at St. James. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Millsaps College Advancement Office, 1701 N. State Street, Jackson, MS 39210 or a . Sumner Lloyd Holmes died peacefully, surrounded by his family, on Sunday, December 8 at Ochsner Hospital in New Orleans, Louisiana, after a brief illness. Sumner was born in 1985 in Jackson, Mississippi. His family moved to Baton Rouge when he was two years old. He graduated from University High School in 2003 and from Millsaps College in Jackson, Mississippi in 2007. At Millsaps he was a member of Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity, and he was a contributor for the student newspaper, The Purple and White. At the time of his death, he was a data management specialist with the Louisiana Legislative Auditor's Office. Sumner loved history and politics, and he enjoyed traveling and playing the guitar. He is survived by his parents, Ann and Wendell Holmes, his brother, George Holmes (Kate), and his nephew Russell Holmes. Visitation will be held at St. James Episcopal Church on Friday, December 13 from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm, followed by a funeral service at 12:00 pm, also at St. James. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Millsaps College Advancement Office, 1701 N. State Street, Jackson, MS 39210 or a . Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 10 to Dec. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations