Susaan Charbonnet Gabor
Susaan Charbonnet Gabor, a native of Baton Rouge and resident of Morganza, she passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 10:45 am at her home. She was 72 and a graduate of Istrouma High School. She is survived by her daughter, Stacy Gabor; son, David Gabor and wife Monica; sister-in-law, Angela Gabor; brother-in-law, Brian Gabor; grandchildren, Jasmine Dibble and husband Josh, Erica White and husband Shadd, Jacob Gabor and fiancé Alex Bates, Derek Gabor; great grandchildren, Nevaeh Denova, Hunter and Dakota Bradley, Harper and Blake White, Kallie and Emma Dibble. She is preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Ray Gabor; daughter, Bobbie Jean Gabor; parents, Leo and Bobbie Charbonnet; sister, Nell Colkmire; brother, A.L. Charbonnet III. A private graveside service will be held at St. Ann's Cemetery in Morganza. Pallbearers will be Jacob and Derek Gabor, Shadd White, Josh Dibble, Billy Smith and David Glosup. Special thanks to Pointe Coupee Home Health and Hospice and Robin Chemin.

Published in The Advocate from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.
