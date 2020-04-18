Susan A. Bush died April 3, 2020. She was 66 years of age, a resident of St. Francisville and Baker and a native of Bogalusa. She was a graduate of St. Francisville High School, graduating among the top of her class. She was fortunate enough to begin a career that would become her passion – newspaper journalism. She began at the St. Francisville Democrat as an assistant to the editor in 1982, progressing quickly to editor, exceeding her predecessors in longevity. She performed an outstanding and comprehensive job in covering parish events and even provided a venue for the accomplishments for local students. In her 15-year career at the Democrat, she won numerous awards at the Louisiana Press Association's annual Better Newspaper Contest including for her personal column "Simply Southern." One of her proudest achievements was winning first place in Action Sports in the sports photography category for her photo of the Angola Prison Rodeo. She was a Girl Scout leader and also a Boy Scout volunteer. She loved the military, organizing a salute to West Feliciana veterans of Desert Storm, coordinating a commemoration of the 50th anniversary of Pearl Harbor, and securing and arranging the 1985 Olympic torch run through St Francisville. She then handled Public Notices at The Advocate for 14 years. Her hobbies demonstrated she was a woman of many talents including collector of memorabilia from her beloved rock group, Beatles. She is survived by her sister, Kimberly Bush of Bath, Maine; brother C.E. "Gene" Bush and wife Mary of Tunica; her nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, Kristen T., Eddie, Ellen and James Manes of Baton Rouge; Jason, Ashley, Emma and Cade Bush of Tunica; Matthew and wife Michelle, Ashton and Isabella Bush of Tunica; F. Brennan Bush and wife Demi of Tunica; and Katie Hankins and daughter Ava Grace of Bath, Maine; and numerous aunts, uncles and other cousins, and her four legged best friend, Cain. Preceded in death by her mother, Ellen Sue Walters Bush; father, Clarence Eueguene Bush Sr.; sister Tana B. Tackett and husband Kenneth R. of Baton Rouge; niece and nephews, Katheryn R. Tackett, K. Russell Tackett III and Austin W. Bush; Great-nephew Greyson; Cousin/best friend, Paul Walters of Elm Park; her fiance, Merrick J. Johnson, whom she never stopped loving. She will be buried at Rogillio Family Cemetery in Tunica next to her mother and fiance. Memorial service to be held at a later date.

Published in The Advocate from Apr. 18 to Apr. 29, 2020.