Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Susan Ann Morris Hudson Glynn. View Sign Service Information Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home 5100 PONTCHARTRAIN BLVD New Orleans , LA 70124 (504)-486-6331 Visitation 9:30 AM - 12:00 PM Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home 5100 PONTCHARTRAIN BLVD New Orleans , LA 70124 View Map Funeral service 12:00 PM Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home 5100 PONTCHARTRAIN BLVD New Orleans , LA 70124 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Susan Ann Morris Hudson Glynn passed away surrounded by her loving family on August 21, 2019 in Baton Rouge, LA at the age of 81. She was a native of New Orleans. Mrs. Glynn was the widow of C.J. Glynn to whom died January 21, 2018. She was his wife for four loving years, and is survived by stepdaughter Rhonda Martin (Willie). She was the widow of Daniel Lavern Hudson, who died February 6th, 2014. They were married for 57 years, living mostly in the Metairie, area and later in Baton Rouge. She is survived by her three grown adult children: Daniel ""Mark"" Hudson (Debbie), Leslie Hudson Doyle Jr. (Ronnie), and Karen Ann Hudson (family friend Susan Raines). Also survived by grandchildren Daniel James Hudson (Kristi), Melinda Marie Hudson, The Reverend Father Bradley Doyle, and Alexandra Doyle. She is survived by her great grandchildren Daniel James (D.J.), Avery Grace, and Aubrey Marie Hudson. She is survived by a brother- in-law Edward (Eddie) Hudson (Diane). She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Susan was preceded in death by her parents, E.O (Gene) and Naomie Morris and brother Daniel Thomas Morris and Gloria Mouton (Sal). Sue was a devoted wife, homemaker, and mother. She was the secretary of Hudson Plumbing and Heating, Inc. for over 25 years. Danny and Sue loved dancing and belonged to the Gentilly Jubilee's Square Dance Club, the Gold Dust Twirlers, and the Bar-None Ranch Dancers. They also reigned as 2006 King and Queen of the Krewe of Nobles. Sue served with Danny as a Youth Group Advisor at St. Martin's Episcopal Church in Metairie, Louisiana. Sue was well known for her generosity and loved spending time with family and friends. The family wishes to thank Hospice care givers and nurses for their care of Sue during her last months. Friends and family are invited to attend a visitation at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd., New Orleans, LA on Monday, August 26, 2019 from 9:30 AM until 12:00 PM. Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 PM. Interment follow at Lake Lawn Park Mausoleum, 5454 Pontchartrain Blvd., New Orleans. The Hudson family invites you to share your memories and condolences online at Susan Ann Morris Hudson Glynn passed away surrounded by her loving family on August 21, 2019 in Baton Rouge, LA at the age of 81. She was a native of New Orleans. Mrs. Glynn was the widow of C.J. Glynn to whom died January 21, 2018. She was his wife for four loving years, and is survived by stepdaughter Rhonda Martin (Willie). She was the widow of Daniel Lavern Hudson, who died February 6th, 2014. They were married for 57 years, living mostly in the Metairie, area and later in Baton Rouge. She is survived by her three grown adult children: Daniel ""Mark"" Hudson (Debbie), Leslie Hudson Doyle Jr. (Ronnie), and Karen Ann Hudson (family friend Susan Raines). Also survived by grandchildren Daniel James Hudson (Kristi), Melinda Marie Hudson, The Reverend Father Bradley Doyle, and Alexandra Doyle. She is survived by her great grandchildren Daniel James (D.J.), Avery Grace, and Aubrey Marie Hudson. She is survived by a brother- in-law Edward (Eddie) Hudson (Diane). She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Susan was preceded in death by her parents, E.O (Gene) and Naomie Morris and brother Daniel Thomas Morris and Gloria Mouton (Sal). Sue was a devoted wife, homemaker, and mother. She was the secretary of Hudson Plumbing and Heating, Inc. for over 25 years. Danny and Sue loved dancing and belonged to the Gentilly Jubilee's Square Dance Club, the Gold Dust Twirlers, and the Bar-None Ranch Dancers. They also reigned as 2006 King and Queen of the Krewe of Nobles. Sue served with Danny as a Youth Group Advisor at St. Martin's Episcopal Church in Metairie, Louisiana. Sue was well known for her generosity and loved spending time with family and friends. The family wishes to thank Hospice care givers and nurses for their care of Sue during her last months. Friends and family are invited to attend a visitation at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd., New Orleans, LA on Monday, August 26, 2019 from 9:30 AM until 12:00 PM. Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 PM. Interment follow at Lake Lawn Park Mausoleum, 5454 Pontchartrain Blvd., New Orleans. The Hudson family invites you to share your memories and condolences online at www.lakelawnmetairie.com. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 23 to Aug. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close