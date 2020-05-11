"And God shall wipe away all tears from their eyes; and there shall be no more death, neither sorrow, nor crying, neither shall there be any more pain: for the former things are passed away." On Sunday, May 10, 2020, Susan Arlene Smith, our sweet Susie-Q went home to be with the Lord. Susan Arlene Smith was born on September 15, 1960, in McComb Mississippi, to Betty Sue Johnston Smith and James Hewitt Smith. At the tender age of nine months she fell ill, and as a result, lost her sight. Her life was not easy, but she lived it with a God-given inner strength and toughness few will ever know. She attended the Louisiana School for the Blind, and the Royer-Greaves School for the Blind in Paoli, Pennsylvania. She was her mother's best friend, confidant, and partner in mischief. She loved fiercely and completely with no guile. Her sense of humor and playful spirit were always evident with those who were special to her, especially her brother and nephew. Though her first love was reading, she was always thinking of others, and enjoyed crocheting little gifts for those who were dear to her. She is survived by her mother, Betty Sue Johnston Smith; father, James Hewitt Smith and wife Patsy; brother, Larry Wayne Smith and wife Liz; nephew, James Tyler Smith; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Due to the current pandemic, a private graveside service will be held at Adams United Methodist Church in Auburn, Mississippi. But for now, we rejoice that Susan has a new heavenly body, free from pain and infirmity, and can see Jesus with her own eyes. Be at peace little rabbit--we can't wait until we see you again.

