Service Information
Niland's Funeral Services, Inc.
210 West End Drive
New Roads , LA 70760
(225)-638-7103

Visitation
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
St. Mary Catholic Church
New Roads , LA

Funeral Mass
1:00 PM
St. Mary Catholic Church
New Roads , LA

Obituary

April 27, 1945 – March 12, 2020 - Susan Cazedessus Fourrier, a native of Baton Rouge and a recent resident of New Roads, died Thursday, March 12, 2020. She died as she lived, well grounded in her Catholic faith and surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by Steve, her husband for over 51 years, and her four children, their spouses and families: Stephanie and Rod Fontaine (Katherine and Andrew), Peter and Susan (Whitney, Cody and Blake); Gregory and Evelyn (Madeline, Charlie, Gabrielle, Amelia and Makali); Jon and Julie (Ethan and Nolan). She is also survived by three brothers and their spouses: Lad & Dolcie Dene Cazedessus; Mac & Joan Cazedessus; Michael and Margaret Cazedessus: and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, Eugene and Virginia Culpepper Cazedessus and her in-laws, Larry and Carmen Hebert Fourrier. Susan graduated from St. Joseph's Academy in 1963 and LSU in 1967. In addition to being an extremely devoted wife, mother and grandmother, she enjoyed her years of volunteering in the St. Aloysius First Aid room for which she received the Mother Seton Award in recognition of her years of service. Her volunteer time was also shared as a docent with the Baton Rouge Zoo which she enjoyed immensely. Perhaps her greatest pleasure was her long walks on the beach at Grand Isle. Every walk produced discoveries! She was, by far, the family champion when it came to discovering sand dollars, particularly those that were totally intact! A visitation will be held at St. Mary Catholic Church in New Roads on Monday, March 16, 2020, from 11 am until Funeral Mass at 1 pm. Services will be conducted by Father Pat Broussard with interment to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in New Roads. Grandsons will be Pallbearers. The family offers their sincere thanks and appreciation to Dr. Paul Rachal, Dr. Gerald Miletello, Pointe Coupee Hospice nurses and staff, and home caregivers, Emma Jasmine and Cynthia James. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pointe Coupee Hospice or one of the schools attended by Susan's grandchildren.

Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 13 to Mar. 16, 2020

