We have not lost you, we know where you are. "And If I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again, and receive you to myself; that where I am, there you may be also." On Monday, February 10, 2020, Susan Chevallier passed away at the age of 80. She was born to Thomas B. Chevallier, Sr. and Sophia Emrick Chevallier on December 2, 1939 in Angola, La. She graduated from the Louisiana School for the Deaf where she attended from early childhood. She enjoyed being an avid basketball player throughout her High School years. She attended Gallaudet University and she became a Printer by trade and retired from Capital City Press in Baton Rouge. She was an activist, an advocate and a supporter of many causes, especially those of the Deaf Community. She sought to make sure that all have a voice. Education and literacy were among her strongest beliefs. She was a member of Louisiana Association of the Deaf, Baton Rouge Association of the Deaf, and enjoyed her association with the Arkansas Deaf community (especially camping). Sue had a passion for life, adventure and journeys to far places as well as for the outdoors. She will long be celebrated as an outstanding artist and for her inspirational gift to capture God's beauty in the portraits of the hundreds of faces she painted, landscapes and still life work in oil and other media. She possessed a lovely, beautiful countenance, quick wit, brilliant mind, warm smile, generous and fun spirit and deep Christian faith. She was preceded in death by her father, Thomas, her mother Sophia, a brother, Thomas "Ben" Chevallier, Jr., sisters, Mary C. Spencer, Altha C. Sims, and Ada C. Estes. She is survived by her daughters, Victoria (Lawrence) Williams of Springdale, AR, and Vallerie Fletcher of Baton Rouge, LA, sister, Barbara Geraldine Bower, grandchildren: Thomas, Joshua (Esther), Lauren, Richard, and Daniel; great-grandchildren, Alex, Roxana, Layla and Ella, beloved nieces and nephews, many dear friends and members of Deaf community throughout the United States, and her 2 little ones, violet and jack- the cats. A visitation will be held Friday February 21st from 5p-7p at Rabenhorst Funeral Home on Florida Blvd., in Baton Rouge, LA. A memorial service will be held Saturday February 22nd at 3pm at Rabenhorst Funeral Home on Florida Blvd. followed by a graveside service in Roselawn Memorial Park, Baton Rouge, LA.