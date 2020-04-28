Susan Dianne Livingston Sansone ("Miss Dianne"), age 73 of Zachary, Louisiana, passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020. Dianne was born in Baton Rouge in 1946. She was married to Daniel "Danny" Jude Sansone on June 1, 1973 and they were faithfully married for one month shy of 47 years. Miss Dianne owned Dianne's Daycare for over 20 years where she touched the lives of countless children and families in the Zachary and Central area through her unwavering love and boundless generosity. Taking care of kids was her passion and she got to do what she loved for many years. Dianne is survived by husband Danny, grandchildren Addison Sansone, Paityn Davis, Baleigh, Zane and Colton Sansone and Cameron Smith, brother and sister-in-law Jimmy and Cheryl Livingston, sister-in-law Lynn "Liza" Livingston, daughter and son-in-law Renee Anderson Barber and Bruce Barber, daughter and son-in-law Rhonda Sansone Smith and Mike Smith, son and daughter-in-law Randy Sansone and April Kerr Sansone, son Ryan Sansone and so many other family and friends. Dianne was preceded in death by her parents Robert and Dorothy Livingston, brother and sister-in-law Tommy and Cherie Livingston and brother Bobby Livingston. Miss Dianne made this world a better place and her family looks forward to reuniting with her in heaven, where He will wipe away all tears from their eyes; and there shall be no more death, neither sorrow, nor crying, neither shall there be any more pain. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Condolences can be left at www.bakerfuneralhomeonline.com.
Published in The Advocate from Apr. 28 to May 13, 2020.