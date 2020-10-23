1/1
Susan Dianne Livingston "Miss Dianne" Sansone
Susan Dianne Livingston "Miss Dianne" Sansone, age 73, departed this Earth on April 25, 2020 in Zachary, LA. Due to COVID-19, her Memorial Service is now being scheduled. The Memorial Service for Susan Dianne Livingston "Miss Dianne" Sansone will be held on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at 11:00 o'clock a.m. at the West Baton Rouge Community Center located at 749 North Jefferson Avenue in Port Allen, LA. All family and friends are invited to attend with lunch being served after. **Face masks and social distancing are mandated by facility.**

Published in The Advocate from Oct. 23 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
15
Memorial service
11:00 AM
West Baton Rouge Community Center
