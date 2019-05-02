Susan Gluck Johnson departed on Angel's wings on April 30, 2019 @ 7:23 am into God's loving arms. She fought an 8 month long battle with a disease that leading physicians were unable to diagnose, but mimicked ALS. She was 73 years old, born in Hudson, New York, moved to N. Miami Beach when she was 8, and then attended LSU on a full scholastic scholarship where she met the love of her life, her loving husband, and surviving spouse, George W. Johnson, Jr. She is also survived by her two children, and their spouses, Stacey Boudreaux (Jerry Boudreaux) and David Johnson (Brandi Johnson); 3 grandsons, Zane Johnson (9), Jax Johnson (6) and Vance Johnson (18 months), who were the absolute light of her life. She was preceded in death by her parents, Byron and Shirley Gluck and her sister, Lee Gluck. Susan touched many lives, and was loved by everyone who knew her. She was an avid book reader, crossword puzzle and simply just loved being with her husband and family. They enjoyed picking up and taking off to their camp in Montegut on a whim. They loved fishing and shrimping (and eating) and especially sharing their catch with friends and family. She was a huge donor of her time to the less fortunate and spent many a Thanksgiving and Christmas serving food to the homeless. She was the most selfless, compassionate, accepting, caring, kind, loving and brilliant woman. She made a lasting impression on everyone she ever came in contact with...her life was a beautiful one and her light will forever shine on in all who knew and loved her. A Memorial / Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Foundation of Peripheral Neuropathy, or , in Susan Johnsons' name. Family and Friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at resthavenbatonrouge.com. Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 2 to May 5, 2019