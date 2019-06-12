Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Susan Hill Hoffmann. View Sign Service Information Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown 825 Government Street Baton Rouge , LA 70802 (225)-383-6831 Send Flowers Obituary

With profound sadness we announce the passing of Susan Hill Hoffmann, a loving and devoted wife, daughter, mother and friend to all whose lives she touched, on June 10th, 2019. She left this world the same way she came into it, a loved and precious being. She was in her 59th year. Born in Baton Rouge on October 10, 1959, she was the much anticipated and adored daughter to parents Neff Lynn Hill and Eileen Terito Hill. She was a proud graduate of St. Joseph's Academy, 1977. She went on to receive her Bachelor's in Elementary Education from Louisiana State University, 1981, where she was a member of Delta Gamma sorority. When she met her husband, Bruce Hoffmann, it was love at first sight and she spent every breath from that moment until her last loving him with all her heart. She was a devoted teacher of 36 years. By whatever means necessary, she found a way to meet the needs of her students. Her work did not end at the ring of a bell, for her, teaching was not just a job but a calling. In her retirement years, Susan enjoyed spending time with her mother, travelling the world with her husband, spoiling her grandchildren, and tending to her beautiful garden. Susan is survived by her beloved husband of 29 years, Bruce Hoffmann; her son, Erich Hoffmann, her step-daughter, Kristin Hoffmann Carbo (Nathan Carbo); her mother, Eileen Terito Hill, two brothers, Bobby Hill (Janelle Buford), Ricky Hill (Sherri Hill); a nephew, Brian Hill (Sophia Hill), three grandchildren, Oliver Carbo, Evelyn Carbo, and Emma Carbo and her dear friends, Colette Mitchell (Jim Mitchell) and Stephanie Henson. She is preceded in death by her father, Neff Hill, and nephew, Daniel Hill. Visitation will be held at Rabenhorst Funeral Home Downtown, 825 Government St, Baton Rouge, LA on Friday June 14th from 12:00PM-2:00PM. A Memorial Service will be held directly following visitation. Her family would like to give special thanks to her oncology team Dr. Vince Cataldo and Dustin Denicola, NP, for their excellent care. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, 4950 Essen Lane, Baton Rouge, LA, 70809. Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 12 to June 14, 2019

