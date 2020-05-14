Susan Holder Creel
Susan Holder Creel, a resident of Denham Springs passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at the age of 63. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home, Denham Springs on Saturday, May 16, 2020 form 8:00am until 10:00am. Funeral services will be held at Seale Funeral Home, Denham Springs. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memorial Park. She is survived by three brothers, Glenn Allen Holder, and wife Gloria, James Holder and wife Madeline, and Bobby Holder and wife Nell, sister, Phyllis Godso and husband Charles, numerous nieces and nephews and her dog JoJo. She was preceded in death by her parents, Phil and Agnes Holder, husband Martin Creel, and sister, Rose Holder Bouquet. She brought so much love and joy and will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.

Published in The Advocate from May 14 to May 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
16
Visitation
08:00 - 10:00 AM
Seale Funeral Service, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Seale Funeral Service, Inc.
1720 S. Range Ave.
Denham Springs, LA 70726
(225) 664-4143
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
